First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for about 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 20.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 11.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,995 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $122.19 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $306.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.42.

Get Our Latest Report on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.