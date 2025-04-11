First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.