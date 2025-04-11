First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 215,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 67,403 shares.The stock last traded at $60.79 and had previously closed at $60.85.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,052,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 95,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,193,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 290,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 264,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

