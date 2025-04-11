First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 101,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 89,818 shares.The stock last traded at $108.17 and had previously closed at $106.81.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $127.12.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1529 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

