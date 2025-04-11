First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 101,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 89,818 shares.The stock last traded at $108.17 and had previously closed at $106.81.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $127.12.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1529 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
