Fmr LLC Acquires 499,736 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 181.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $299,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $223.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.46. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.73.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

