Fmr LLC Buys 540,703 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,703 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $384,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.