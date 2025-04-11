Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,458,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,086 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $309,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

