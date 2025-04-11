Fmr LLC Has $290.13 Million Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,899,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Merus worth $290,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Merus by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.
Merus Price Performance
Merus stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $61.61.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
