Fmr LLC Has $327.73 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855,333 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $327,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,146,000 after purchasing an additional 240,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 212.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 173,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

