Fmr LLC Has $341.64 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,947,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988,491 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $341,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after buying an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 98,799 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

