Fmr LLC Has $352.78 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,652 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $352,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE PSX opened at $96.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.78. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $166.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

