Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,534 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $316,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $289,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,608,000 after buying an additional 757,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after buying an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $51,986,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,567.55. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

