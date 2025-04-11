Fmr LLC Purchases 709,903 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,903 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $335,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $99.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.62.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

