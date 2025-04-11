FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $92,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FormFactor by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,050,000 after buying an additional 1,742,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FormFactor by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in FormFactor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,312,000 after purchasing an additional 406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $14,222,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

