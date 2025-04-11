FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.53. 142,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 731,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,176 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,632,000 after buying an additional 594,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,050,000 after buying an additional 1,742,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FormFactor by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,861,000 after acquiring an additional 585,117 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

