Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.79 and last traded at $76.83. Approximately 187,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,244,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.