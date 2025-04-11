Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.70 and last traded at $76.95. Approximately 198,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,231,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1,378.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Formula One Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

