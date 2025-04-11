Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $96.32 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.