Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.28 and last traded at $43.82. Approximately 640,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 632,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

