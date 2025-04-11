FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 59,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 54,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.93 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

