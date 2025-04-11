Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 25,551 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,544,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,947,000 after buying an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $17,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

