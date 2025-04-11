Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,436 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,387.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 874,842 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Acumen Pharmaceuticals
In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Matt Zuga sold 28,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $49,711.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,744 shares in the company, valued at $398,599.68. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,018 shares of company stock valued at $86,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on ABOS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.