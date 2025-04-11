Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,436 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,387.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 874,842 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Matt Zuga sold 28,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $49,711.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,744 shares in the company, valued at $398,599.68. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,018 shares of company stock valued at $86,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ABOS opened at $1.02 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.10.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABOS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

