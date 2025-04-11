Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $20,419,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 679,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,090,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in ExlService by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

