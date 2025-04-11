Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $157.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.24.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

