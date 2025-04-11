Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1,918.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Silgan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Silgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Silgan by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Trading Down 2.3 %

SLGN stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.