Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 30,561 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,561 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,768.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Avnet by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

