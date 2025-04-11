Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,725 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.19. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

