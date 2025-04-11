Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNK

About Teekay Tankers

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.