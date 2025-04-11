Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This trade represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE WD opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 84.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

