Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 24,789 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.08 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

