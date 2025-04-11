Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 32,776 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 200,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 62,871 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Open Text

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.