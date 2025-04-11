Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

