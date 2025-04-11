FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February comprises about 0.8% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFEB. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $9,673,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $6,918,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of BATS FFEB opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $877.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

