FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Holdings Trimmed by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June accounts for 1.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $857.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

