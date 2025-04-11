Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 15,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

