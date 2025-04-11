FY2025 EPS Forecast for Endeavour Silver Boosted by Analyst

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.74 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $979.78 million, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,914,000 after buying an additional 3,869,920 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,936 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,941,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 288,166 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,150 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.