Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.05 and last traded at C$13.22. Approximately 2,213,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,159,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.54.
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.