Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $392.37 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.11.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

