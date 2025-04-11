GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $16,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

