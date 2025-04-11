Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.16 and last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09.

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

