Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $94,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 11,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $2,944,895.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,835.04. The trade was a 32.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFRD. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

