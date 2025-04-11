Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,106,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $92,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 692,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 186,693 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Antero Midstream by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 53,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.99. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

