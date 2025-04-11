Geode Capital Management LLC Has $93.19 Million Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $93,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

