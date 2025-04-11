Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $88.40 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,735,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $42,837,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,599,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,571,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,902.72. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCB shares. Raymond James upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Community Banks

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.