Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $89,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $30.39 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

