Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,116 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $83,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRC. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

California Resources stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 37.71%.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

