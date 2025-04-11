Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,823,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $86,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

