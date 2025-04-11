Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $91,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,553,000 after buying an additional 2,404,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $52,443,000. Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,484,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,227,000 after purchasing an additional 646,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,439,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 510,398 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

ROIV stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 16,845,010 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $1,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,276.32. This trade represents a 12.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $15,028,538. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

