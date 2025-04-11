Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $87,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.