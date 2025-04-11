Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 101,680 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $82,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 3.6 %

MHO stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

